Robbinsdale Schools Cancel Classes Amid COVID-19 Concerns

ST. PAUL (AP) -- One Minnesota school district has canceled classes Friday over concerns about COVID-19, and the Minnesota House has canceled all meetings until Monday.

The Robbinsdale Area School District in suburban Minneapolis said it canceled classes and other activities for the day ``out of an abundance of caution`` after a parent came in contact with someone who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases in Minnesota stood at nine on Friday morning.

Gov. Tim Walz has called a news conference for 1 p.m. to announce ``community mitigation strategies`` in response to the outbreak.