Rob Christensen, 54, St. Cloud

April 21, 1970 – December 3, 2024

Rob Christensen, 54, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Rob was born in Princeton, Minnesota, to Paul and Corinne Christensen. He grew up in Princeton, where he graduated from Princeton High School. Rob married Wendy Bost, and together they raised two sons, John and James, whom Rob adored.

Rob’s unwavering positivity and strength in the face of adversity were an inspiration to many. One of his proudest achievements was reaching 20 years of sobriety, a milestone he often shared to encourage and support others on their own journeys.

Rob is survived by his beloved sons, John and James Christensen, and his brother, Mike Christensen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Corinne Christensen.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff at the Coborn’s Cancer Center and the St. Cloud Hospital for their exceptional care, compassion, and support they provided Rob during this difficult time.

Rob's legacy of resilience, love, and determination will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.