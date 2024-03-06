July 9, 1928 - March 4, 2024

Rita G. Wilkes, 95, of Little Falls and formerly of St. Paul, MN, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2024, at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz on Friday, March 15 at 11:30 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Rita was born on July 9, 1928 in Pierz, MN, the first born of Gerhard and Elizabeth (Reidlechner) Wilkes. She attended and graduated from St. Joseph’s Catholic Grade School in Pierz.

She worked for several years at Grubers store in Genola. Later, upon receiving her driver’s license, she traveled to St. Paul where she eventually bought a home and found employment with the Gilette Company where she earned her GED and worked until her retirement. A faithful daughter, she came home every weekend to spend time and care for her widowed mother. She loved playing cards, Bingo, family gatherings, and cooking special dinners for her many nieces and nephews.

Rita was preceded in death by her sisters: Anna (Wilkes) Lochner, Cecelia (Wilkes) Przybilla; her youngest sibling, Richard Wilkes; 4 nephews: David Lochner, Paul Lochner, Leon Przybilla, and Duane Przybilla; and one niece, Carol Lochner.