Ridlehoover Finalist for Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent Search

SARTELL (WJON News) - The superintendent of the Sartell-St. Stephen school district is a finalist for another superintendent position.

Jeff Ridlehoover is one of two finalists selected by The Anoka-Hennepin School Board following Wednesday night's final round of interviews.

Get our free mobile app

Ridlehoover says while he loves working in Sartell, this was truly a dream job scenario.

I started my career there teaching chemistry and coaching, my wife works within the district. It's a really special place for me.

Ridlehoover will participate in a day-long interview with students, teachers, principals, administrators, and other district staff following a tour of the district on Tuesday.

He says no matter what happens, his top priority for the current school year remains the students, staff and families with Sartell.

My commitment is here (Sartell). The work being done I'm very proud of it. I'm proud of our students, staff and families. Regardless of how this plays out I'm all in for this district.

The Anoka-Hennepin School Board will hold a special meeting and conduct a second round of interviews with both candidates Wednesday night.

The other candidate is Osseso Area School Superintendent Cory McIntyre.