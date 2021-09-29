Rico WhiteEagle Schmidt (GreyWolf), 22, Zimmerman

November 24, 1998 - September 23, 2021

Memorial Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Rico WhiteEagle Schmidt (GreyWolf), age 22 of Zimmerman, who passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his home.

Rico was born on November 24, 1998, in Seattle, WA. He was adopted by BearPaw Shields and Steve Schmidt when he was just four years old. Rico was raised and educated in the Clearwater and St. Cloud areas. He most recently worked at Crystal Cabinets in Princeton.

Rico was an avid reader from an early age and enjoyed listening to music, playing online poker, and analyzing football games. He was also gifted when it came to the game of cribbage and was a three-time Jr. Cribbage Champion in the St. Cloud area.

Rico is survived by his mother, BearPaw Shields; father, Steve Schmidt; sister, Raina Schmidt; grandfather, Wayne Schmidt; and numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donovan Henry Shields; his grandmother, Kathy Schmidt; and three infant siblings.