Richmond Man Named Snowmobile Instructor of the Year

RICHMOND -- A Richmond man has been named the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Volunteer Snowmobile Instructor of the Year for 2020.

Charles Reichert has been teaching snowmobile safety for 28 years and has provided training to an estimated 1,500 students during that time.

Reichert is active in his club, the Country Snow Cruisers, and also the Stearns County Snowmobile Trail Association.

In addition to teaching the safety class, Reichert also grooms trails, works with landowners to get trail access, and helps with fundraising. He is known for providing thorough and interesting safety classes that keep students attentive and learning.

More than 1,000 volunteer instructors across the state teach DNR snowmobile safety classes.

Minnesotans born after December 31, 1976, are required to have a snowmobile safety certificate to ride on Minnesota trails.