Richfield Man Charged With Felony Burglary

ST. CLOUD -- A Richfield man is charged with felony burglary after breaking into another man's home.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud Police were called to the 500 block of 6th Avenue South just after 2:00 Friday morning.

The victim told police he woke up to find the suspect standing in the doorway of his bedroom. The victim yelled at the man who then left. The victim told police he was missing three credit cards and the keys to his home and car.

While talking with the victim, police received a report of a suspicious person trying to enter a home in the 700 block of 14th Street South.

Officers arrived to find the suspect fleeing the scene on foot. A short chase began before officers caught up with the suspect who was identified as 27-year-old Sahal Ahmed . Police say Ahmed was found with three credit cards on him during the arrest.

His first court appearance is Monday.