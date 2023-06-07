Richard “Smitty” Smith, 60, Little Falls

October 31, 1962 - June 5, 2023

Richard “Smitty” Smith, 60-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away June 5th at his home in Little Falls. A memorial service will be held at a later time at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls.

Richard “Smitty” Smith was born on October 31, 1962 in Lacrosse, Wisconsin to the late Jack and Margaret “Peg” (McGowan) Smith. He grew up and attended school in Little Falls, graduating with the class of 1981. Rich worked as an Architectural Journeyman for Sheridan Sheet Metal from December 1985 until December 2021. Rich was united in marriage to Cindy Wiseth on September 17, 1993 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple lived in Coon Rapids before making their home in Little Falls. Smitty enjoyed riding wet bikes, water skiing, fishing, horseback riding, four-wheeling, bow and rifle hunting, and hunting trips with family. He also treasured a good bonfire with family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cindy Smith of Little Falls, Kaila (Michael Winscher) Current of Royalton, Rikkia (Spencer) Lubbers of Little Falls, Keegan Smith of Little Falls; grandchildren, Adyson, Rikada, Ellie; siblings, John Smith of La Crescent, MN, Michael (Susan) Smith of Door County, WI, and Tom (Stacy) Smith of Stacy, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Margaret Smith; brother, David Smith, and a cousin, Julie Martinez.