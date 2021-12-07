Richard “Rick” D. Petersen, 63, Sartell

September 21, 1958 – December 3, 2021

Richard “Rick” Dean Petersen, age 63, Sartell, MN, died Friday, December 3, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Riverside Evangelical Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Grey Eagle, MN. The church will livestream the service for those unable to attend in person at: https://youtu.be/reNx_oYGeP4

Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Rick was born September 21, 1958 in St. Cloud, MN to Robert D. and Nadine A. (Hanson) Petersen. He married Deanna I. Ayer on June 7, 1980 in Sartell, MN. Rick worked for many years as a fork lift operator at Fingerhut. Most recently he was employed by Kwik Trip in Sartell. Rick was a member and elder of Riverside Evangelical Church, served on the camp council at Golden Valley Lutheran Bible Camp and during his youth served on the junior rescue squad in Waite Park. He was also captain of the USS Farragut Star Trek Club. An outgoing and loving family man, Rick truly enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Deanna Petersen of Sartell, MN; children, Anthony “Tony” Petersen of Sartell, MN; Elizabeth Petersen of St. Joseph, MN; and Randy Rakke of Sartell, MN; brothers, Terry Petersen of St. Cloud, MN; Vernon (Val) Petersen of Foley, MN; Bruce A. (Sue) Petersen of Waite Park, MN; Dennis (Sue Zimmer) Petersen of St. Cloud, MN; Robert Petersen of Minneapolis, MN; sisters, Diane Petersen of Waite Park, MN; Mary C. (Dave) Bartz of Waite Park, MN; and Jill Petersen of Sauk Rapids, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Michael Richard Petersen on September 19, 1986, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Myron and Hilde Ayer.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.