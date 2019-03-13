Richard L. Gillund, 74, St. Cloud

January 29, 1945 – March 12, 2019

Richard Leonard Gillund, age 74, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home in St. Cloud,

Funeral Services will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Richard was born January 29, 1945 in Fergus Falls, MN to Leonard and Eleanora (Braatz) Gillund. He served in the United States Army in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969. Richard married Elaine Morgan on June 6, 1969 in Fergus Falls, MN. They later divorced. He was employed by the United States Postal Service. Richard was a member of Waite Park American Legion Post #428 and St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622. He loved all sports especially the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins.

Survivors include his daughter Amanda (Jeremy Munson) Serna of Sartell, MN; brothers and sisters, LuAnn (Jack) Olson of Red Wing, MN; Meridel (Karmon) Christopherson of St. Anthony Village, MN; Patty (Tom) Lyrenmann of Minneapolis, MN; John (Patty Wilkinson) Gillund of Fergus Falls, MN; former wife Elaine Gillund of St. Cloud, MN; four grandchildren Carter, Connor and Makayla Serna and Briella Munson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to donor’s choice.