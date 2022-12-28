Richard Ebertowski, 80, Temple, Texas

June 7, 1942 - December 25, 2022

Richard “Rich” Ebertowski, 80, a resident of Temple, Texas went home to be with our Lord December 25, 2022 following a long harrowing battle with Parkinson’s. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the Church. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Rich was born June 7, 1942 to the late John and Kathryn (Gaida) Ebertowski and grew up in the Little Falls area, graduating from Little Falls High School in 1961. He enlisted in the Army National Guard and worked at Camp Ripley for 40 years. After retiring he left Minnesota for a warmer climate moving to Temple, Texas. He loved the outdoors hunting, fishing, working in the yard and cheering for his beloved Minnesota Vikings.

Rich is survived by his loving partner of 23 years, Faye Kristinek and his furry companion Sadie; daughters, Lori Anderson, Kristi (Rob) Hinsch; seven grandchildren, Zachary Anderson, Kathryn Anderson, Landri Hinsch, Camryn Hinsch, Tenley Hinsch, Parker Hinsch, and Brekin Hinsch. Three sisters, Marcy (Jerry) Podraza, Shirley (Bob) McDermott, Audrey (Dick) Newcomb and one brother: Jack (Jayne) Ebertowski; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rich was proceeded in death by his parents; John and Kathryn, brothers, Jerry, Arthur and Theodore, sisters, Loretta, Christine, Louise, and Roseanne.