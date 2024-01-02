Richard “Dick” Lucken, 91, Harding

May 8, 1932 - December 27, 2023

Richard "Dick" Lucken, 91-year-old resident of Harding passed away on Wednesday, December 27 at his home. A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 A.M at Holy Cross Church in Harding, MN. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church. Please follow the link to live stream the service:

https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/richarddick-lucken-8076920.

Richard Edwin Lucken was born on May 8, 1932 in Hubbard County, Minnesota to the late Eddie and Rachel (Meads) Lucken. He grew up and attended school in Hubbard County. He worked various jobs throughout his life from California to Circle Pines, MN. He will be remembered for his time owning the Harding Sportsman Bar in Harding, MN for over 20 years. Dick was united in marriage to Colletta Grothe in 1955. The couple built their forever home in Harding where they resided until Colletta’s death in 1995. Dick was then united in marriage to Louise Andrea in Las Vegas on April 19, 1997. The couple made their home in Harding where he resided at the time of his death. Dick will be remembered as the all-around handyman, engineer for the “Wild Bill’s Snowmobile Expedition” and for all the hunting adventures he made. He enjoyed gardening his onions and tomatoes, sitting outside in his easy chair watching the world go by, giving his grandchildren rides on the 4-wheeler or the 3-wheeled bike and having an ice cream cone. He treasured his trips to the cabin in Canada for fishing and great times spent with his friends. Dick cherished the time spent at the Harding ball park and was known as the local go to man.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Louise Lucken; children, Jody (Duane Muncy) Lucken, Shelly Crawford, Christine Madsen, Karna (Rich) DeFoe, Kenneth Arndt; siblings; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronnie Lucken.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Colletta Lucken; son, Kim Lucken daughter, Brenda Brogan; a grandson, Mitchell Madsen; sister, Carol Kreiling and along with other siblings.