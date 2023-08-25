Richard “Dick” Engle, 84, Little Falls

January 23, 1939 - August 23, 2023

Richard "Dick" Engle, 84 year old resident of Little Falls passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 23 at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 29 at 11:00 A.M. at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Bob Mueller officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29 from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church. The Military Honors will be provided by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46 and the Disabled American Veterans.

Richard 'Dick" Engle was born on January 23, 1939 on the family farm in Sauk Centre, Township, Minnesota to the late Leroy and Ella (Kircher) Engle. He grew up and attended District #49 country school and graduated with the Class of 1957 in Sauk Centre. He was Baptized on April 9, 1939 and Confirmed on May 5, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. He worked the following jobs after his schooling, he farmed with his parents for one year, drove truck for Macy Road Construction for three years and worked at a full-service filling station in Sauk Centre. He also worked for a furniture company doing deliveries and floor covering. He was united in marriage to Susan Clay on December 16, 1961 and the couple later divorced. He was then united in marriage to Coralie (Nieshe) Aleshire on March 29, 1985 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Randall. The couple made their home just south of the Camp Ripley gates. Dick served his Country in the Minnesota Army National Guard from 1957 until his retirement as a 1st Sergeant in 1996. Dick was stationed for a short time in Virginia and Colorado before returning to Camp Ripley. He worked at Camp Ripley north of Little Falls in the Supply and Transportation area of Camp Ripley. After his retirement, Dick remained active with the Little Falls American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans and the Memorial Riffle Squad presiding over funerals. Dick enjoyed camping, fishing, riding his motorcycle, spending time with family and friends and taking various trips with his wife. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, the Little Falls Fishing Museum, the National Rifle Association and the Moose Lodge.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Coralie Engle of Little Falls; children, Kenneth (Devonia) Engle of Shakoppe, Lori (Charles) Tillotson of Alexandria, Todd (Marie Lui) Engle of Redondo Beach, CA, Leanne (Stephen) Painter of Elk River, MN, Rhonda (Janet McGrath) Aleshire of Little Falls, Blaine (Brenda Waltman) Aleshire of Little Falls; grandchildren, David Cichon, Lindsay Becker-Weller, Derrek Tillotson, Cody Becker, David Tillotson, Richie McGrath, Paris McGrath, Crystal McGrath, Brandi Yaeger, Amber Rohlik and Julia Howes; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gary (Pat) Engle of Mankato, Cheri (Ray) Salzer of Avon and Patricia Engle; nieces, nephews, friends and his precious dog, Cindy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.