Richard C. Fritz, 92, Waite Park

October 5, 1926 – March 9, 2019

Richard Charles Fritz was born on Oct. 5th, 1926 and peacefully passed away March 9th, 2019 surrounded by his family, finally to be reunited with his wife, Joan, after almost 20 years.

Richard was a long-time teacher for ISD 47 and enjoyed golf, Vikings football, MN Twins, crossword puzzles, family and friends. In his earlier years he also worked for Burlington Northern Railroad (formerly Great Northern Railway).

He and wife Joan had 7 children. Jan (Al, children Ryan and Michelle) Bielat, Scott (Barb, children Katie and Owen) Fritz, Roger (widowed, children Angie and Becky) Fritz, Kay (Mark, children Molly, Robbie, Patrick and Joe) Baker, Lisa (John Hollermann, children Ross, Stephanie, Ashley, Michael ) Mullen, Mary (Ron, children Andy, Eric, Ali, Bryn) Liffrig, Todd (Laura, children Matthew and Mitchell) Fritz. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren.

He was a loving father, ahead of his time. He was a compassionate and giving man that always wanted to make sure those around him felt comfortable and important.

He was preceded in death by wife Joan, parents Albert and Alphosine, son-in-law, Stephen Mullen, daughter-in-law, Kate Fritz, and 8 brothers and sisters. He has one surviving sibling, Margaret Thielen of Wheaton, MN.

Arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home in Saint Cloud.

Special thanks to Quiet Oaks Hospice for making his last days comfortable. Memorials preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice.

A life celebration is being planned. Details will be communicated to friends and family.