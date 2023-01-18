Richard Biendara, Sr., 88, Sauk Rapids

September 20, 1934 - January 12, 2023

Richard Biendara Sr., age 88 of Sauk Rapids died on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Richard was born in Popple Creek, MN on September 20, 1934. He joined the Marines in 1951, then went on to work as a truck driver, park maintenance and a care taker.

Left to mourn Richard are his wife Patty Lou Doeden, children Debbie Reme, Nhyla (Ed) Yorek, Butch (Theresa) Biendara, Richard Jr.(Jodie) Biendara, Patsy (Mitch) Hubbard, Mark (Debi) Biendara, Heidi (Darnell) Biendara. Sisters, Dorothy Heng, Florence Benoit, June Byschenk, Merrianne (Denny) Miller, Diana (John) Stitch; Brothers Emil (Faye) Biendara, Mike (Shirley) Biendara; 20 grandkids and 27 great grandkids.

Preceded in death by: parents Emil and Edith Biendara, son Billy Biendara, son-in-law Daniel Reme, daughter-in-law Carol Biendara, grandson Kyle Beindara, grandson Kelly Biendara, granddaughter Chrissy Johnson, infant sisters Genevieve and Evangeline, brother Fredrick Biendara, brother Kenneth Biendara, sister Margaret Starling and brother John Biendara.

Loving Husband - Awesome Father - Wonderful Grandpa

A celebration of life will be on January 21, 2023 at 2:00 in the community room of the Russell Arms apartment building at 315 Division Street, Sauk Rapids, MN.