Rice to Begin Updating Home Water Meters Later This Month

RICE -- Rice plans to begin upgrading water meters within the homes of residents starting later this month.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to approve a formal letter that will be sent to homeowners regarding the water meter changeout and how to schedule your appointment for replacement.

The city says while the replacement of the water meter is mandatory, there is no cost to residents.

City officials say failure to have your meter replaced could result in a $150 per month reading fee added to your water bill, or may result in your water being shut off.

Appointments can be scheduled starting September 26th through October 28th.