Rice Police Respond to Convenience Store Theft

RICE -- Rice police are investigating an incident at a convenience store. Police chief Ross Hamann says they are describing it as a theft, not a robbery.

It happened at the Holiday Station store at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Responding officers learned that three male suspects had gone into the business separately. The clerk says the suspects were trying to distract the employees.

One suspect went behind the counter and stole one electronic cigarette device as well as a cartridge for the device.

The suspects are believed to have left in a 2000s model Buick LeSabre, which is dark in color.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Rice Police at 320-393-3280.