Rice Police Arrest Two People in Possession of a Stolen SUV

RICE -- Two people were arrested in Rice after being found with a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say a Rice Police Officer was on patrol around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Wildwood Storage.

The officer ran a random license plate check on an SUV that was parked in front of one of the storage units. The officer spoke to a man and woman who were inside a nearby storage unit. The man told police he owned the vehicle.

Authorities learned the plates belonged to a 2008 Toyota Highlander reported stolen in St. Cloud, but the vehicle’s VIN number matched a 2011 Toyota Highlander that had been reported stolen in Minneapolis.

Police arrested 30-year-old Dwayne Henning of Aitkin and 36-year-old Rebecca Trowbridge of Foley. Both were taken to the Benton County Jail and face charges of possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Trowbridge also faces charges of giving a false name to police.