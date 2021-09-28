Rev. Roy M. Hasbargen, 93, St. Cloud

May 4, 1928 – September 27, 2021

Rev. Roy M. Hasbargen, age 93, of St. Cloud, MN died Monday, September 27, 2021 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monson Township, MN. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. There will be a prayer service at 4:30 PM on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the prayer service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Monson Township, MN.

Roy Melvin Hasbargen was born on May 4, 1928 in Menahga, MN to Rudolph and Ida (Hemple) Hasbargen. Roy and his twin sister Ruth were baptized on May 26,1928 at Bethania Lutheran Church near Birchdale. Ruth entered eternal life on January 27, 1929 of “quick pneumonia”. When Roy was 10 the family moved to Monson Township near Wheaton, MN and became members of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he was confirmed. In 1951 he joined the U.S. Army and served at Ft. Hood, TX and Camp Schimmelpfennig, Japan. Following his discharge in 1953 Roy enrolled at Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, IL, His “vicarage” year was spent at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney, NE where he met is wife Alice “Marie” Kuebler.

Roy and Marie were married on August 1, 1958 at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney, NE. Roy’s first parish was Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Green Leaf, KS. He went on to serve at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Minden, NE; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, West Point, NE; Zion Lutheran Church, Denison, IA; and the dual parishes of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dumont, MN and Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Herman, MN. During his congregational ministry he was the Wheaton Zone Pastoral Counselor, Advisor for the Zone Lutheran Layman’s League , and served as vacancy Pastor for several area parishes. Roy retired to the St. Cloud area after 50 years of active ministry. During the next 10 years he served as vacancy Pastor at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Upsala, MN and many other area congregations. Roy enjoyed reading, golfing, and trapping.

Roy is Survived by his wife of 63 years, Marie of St. Cloud, MN; children, Mark Hasbargen of Bismark, ND, Carl (Janet) Hasbargen, of St. Paul, MN, Brenda (Mark) Faust of Long Prarie, MN, Carol Hasbargen of Inver Grove Heights, MN; and Rahn Hasbargen of St. Paul, MN; five grandchildren, David (Grace) Hasbargen, Baileigh (Pat Johnson) Faust, Dietrich Hasbargen, Eden Faust, and Hunter Faust; 3 brothers, Fredrick (Karen) of Wheaton, MN, Wallace (Becky) of Wheaton, MN and Rudolph (Kathi) of Fergus Falls, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Inez Schuttoff and Ruth Hasbargen; brothers, Alfred, Chester, Ernest,Paul, Henry, Vern and Edward Hasbargen; granddaughter–in-law, Amber Hasbargen.