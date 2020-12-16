Rev. Robert “Bob” E. Mader, 86, Sartell

July 14, 1934 – December 13, 2020

Rev. Robert “Bob” E. Mader, age 86, Sartell, MN died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Edgewood Assisted Living, Sartell, MN.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic funeral services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Bob was born July 14, 1934 in Melrose Park, IL to Edward and Adeline (Blasius) Mader. He graduated from Joliet High School, Joliet, Il; Joliet Junior College, Augustana College of Rock Island, IL and seminary. On December 29, 1957 Bob was united in marriage to Patsy “Pat” R. Johansson in Marinette, WI. Bob received clinical chaplaincy training from Charlottesville Medical Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. He was ordained in 1961 in Seattle, WA. Bob served three churches in Virginia and then was called to Faribault State Hospital as head chaplain where he served for 10 years. He was then called to the Minnesota Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, MN where he served as chaplain for 20 years. Bob also served two churches in Murdock, MN and two churches in Carlton, MN. After his retirement Bob worked with training his dogs – shepherds and rottweilers. Bob was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church and the College of Chaplains.

Survivors include his wife, Patsy “Pat” Mader of Sartell, MN; daughters, Laura (Randy) Slaughter of Benson, MN; and Deborah Mader of Faribault, MN; adopted daughter, Paula Baker of St. Cloud, MN; brother, Wayne (Kathy) Mader of Annandale, MN; three grandchildren, David (Heather) Flannigan, Karri (Allen Johnson) Bahr, and Jammie Huffman; and one great grandson, Michael.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Linda Huffman, and granddaughter, Julie Huffman.