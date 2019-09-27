Retired Bishop Passes Away at Age 82

ST. CLOUD -- A retired bishop from the Diocese of St. Cloud has passed away. Eighty-two-year-old Bishop John Francis Kinney died Friday morning at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta.

Kinney was born on June 11, 1937 in Oelwein, Iowa. He graduated from DeLaSalle High School, then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from St. Paul Seminary and his doctorate in canon law from Lateran University in Rome.

He was ordained to the priesthood in 1963 and headed the Diocese of St. Cloud from 1995 until his retirement in 2013.

During his retirement, he lived at the Speltz House in Sauk Rapids and was an avid reader.