Reta Rose Sheetz, 78, Sauk Rapids

July 11, 1941 – February 29, 2020

Reta Rose Sheetz, age 78, Sauk Rapids, MN, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A private service was held with the immediate family. Burial will be in Springfield, SD. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Benson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, St. Cloud, MN.

Reta was born July 11, 1941 to Woodrow and Marie (Lange) Johnson in Springfield, SD. On December 4, 1960 she was united in marriage to Larry Sheetz, They lived in South Dakota until 1968, when they moved to Minnesota, living in the Kimball area, until moving to Sauk Rapids 11 years ago.

Reta worked at the Kimball Public School in food service for many years. She enjoyed her job at Shopko for 20 years. Through the years Reta stayed active volunteering at the school, as a Girl Scout Leader, helping at Senior Dining in Kimball and St. Cloud Whitney Center, and sang in a choir group that visited nursing homes.

Reta always had a big vegetable garden and flower beds. She loved to bake, sew, and embroider dish towels. Reta loved to spend time with her family, and playing cards with anyone that would play.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Brenda (Bill) Newman of South Haven, MN; Daryl (Becky Molitor) Sheetz of Sauk Rapids, MN; Russell Sheetz of Minneapolis, MN; and Darlene Sheetz of Eagan, MN; four grandchildren, Traci Newman, Kayla (Ross) Kasparek, Dallas Newman, and DeziRaye Sheetz; and two great grandchildren, Mason and Wyatt Kasparek.

She was preceded in death by her parents.