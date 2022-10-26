Restaurants That Opened in St. Cloud Area in 2022
Every year there's a wave of restaurants that announce they are either closing or opening. Here's a look at the St. Cloud area restaurants that opened in 2022 or announced they'll be coming to the area in the near future.
Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022
Photos From Jimmie Allen & Carrie Underwood In Minneapolis 10/25/22
Last night Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen performed at the Target Center in Minneapolis and you sent us your pictures from the concert! Here is what we got!