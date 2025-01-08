Republicans Push to Control Minnesota House Early in Session

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Secretary of State Steve Simon will determine whether the Minnesota House can swear in its members and elect officers on the first day of the session.

Carleton College political analyst Steven Schier says the key question is what constitutes a quorum in the House:

"It's not specified by number in the State Constitution. And how Simon decides the quorum will decide whether the one-seat majority that is temporary can operate in the House without the Democrats being present."

Schier says they can't pass any bills without D-F-L support but can shape their agenda:

"Well, if you have power for three weeks you can have majorities on all the committees, you can have a speaker who is elected for the entire session at the beginning and it would take 68 votes to get rid of (Lisa) Demuth as speaker."

D-F-L leaders have threatened not to show up on day one if Republicans don't honor the previously agreed to power-sharing agreement.

The G-O-P will have the majority at least until a January 28th special election in House District 40-B