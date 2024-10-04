‘Republicans for Harris’ Launches in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The group "Republicans for Harris" has officially launched in Minnesota -- its most prominent member being former Governor Arne Carlson, who was quick to endorse Democrats' ultimate nominee shortly after President Joe Biden dropped his re-election bid.

Carlson says there's "no question" former President Donald Trump is a threat to democracy:

"He's already laid out his plans for a complete consolidation of power under him... and the Supreme Court has already given him a good first leg-up on that by declaring that... he's immune from any kind of prosecution for any action that he takes as president."

Carlson was asked how he can support two candidates -- Harris and Governor Tim Walz -- who Republicans say have done a lot to grow big government:

"My heavens, we can have political differences at a later date. I'd rather fight about those differences of opinion later on but, if Trump were to win, I would not be allowed or permitted to exercise free speech."

State Republican Party officials weren't immediately reachable for comment, but Chairman David Hann said earlier there's not anything that Harris and running mate Tim Walz represent that Republicans would find attractive.

Hann says there are Democrats who won't vote for Harris.