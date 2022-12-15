Report: MN Municipal Liquor Stores Have 26th Year of Record Sales

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's municipal liquor stores continue to have strong sales overall.

State Auditor Julie Blaha released the annual Municipal Liquor Store Report Thursday.

During 2021, Minnesota's municipal liquor operations reported a 26th consecutive year of record sales, totaling $423.5 million.

The combined net profit of all municipal liquor operations totaled $36.5 million in 2021.  This represents an increase of nearly $457,000, or 1.3 percent, over the amount generated in 2020.

At Sauk Rapids Municipal Liquor, which has off-sale only, their net profit in 2021 was nearly $242,000.

At Holdingford Municipal, which has both on and off sale, their net profit was just over $5,000.

Blaha says the number of unprofitable operations declined from 35 in 2020 to just seven in 2021.

