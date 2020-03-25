Report: Minnesota Gets ‘A’ Rating for Social Distancing

UNDATED -- Governor Tim Walz says it appears that Minnesotans are doing better than most when it comes to social distancing. Cellphone tracking data is backing that up.

The website Unacast is using that real-time information to score states on how we're doing as far as limiting our traveling.

Unacast gives Minnesota an "A" rating on its interactive social distancing scoreboard. That's better than any other state in the upper Midwest. Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota all got a "B" and Iowa only a "C".

Breaking it down by county Stearns and Sherburne Counties were both given "A" ratings and Benton County got a "B".