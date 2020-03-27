Mental Health Services Still Accessible During Social Distancing

ST. CLOUD -- The "Stay at Home" order may be a physical and mental challenge for us, however the struggle could be greater for residents dealing with mental health disorders.

The Central Minnesota Mental Health Center is considered an essential service and all services remain open for patients.

Dr. Steven Loos is the Director of Outpatient Mental Health Services. He says during this time, it's important to focus on positive coping skills.

Things that will make them feel better, but also contribute to their overall health. Exercise, hobbies, board games and even social media.

He says they see patients of all ages and for many of them, the topic COVID-19 is far from their mind.

A lot of our sessions do focus on the patients normal issues like depression, anxiety, relationship issues. But we will go down what ever road the client needs to go.

Loos says they are still getting taking phone calls on a 24-hour basis and still having face-to-face appointments.

The Central Minnesota Mental Health Center has locations in St. Cloud, Waite Park, Buffalo, Elk River and Monticello.

