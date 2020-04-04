Walmart Limiting Customers, Making Aisles One-Way

UNDATED -- Walmart is the latest business to limit the number of customers inside their stores.

Starting Saturday, no more than five customers will be allowed per every 1,000 square feet which the company says is about twenty percent of the normal store capacity.

The company says customers will be able to enter stores at one door only where they will be counted and let in on a one-in-one-out basis.

Walmart also says next week they will be switching aisles in their store to one-ways to help the flow of traffic and social distancing for shoppers.

Earlier this week, Target and Costco announced similar limits on the number of customers allowed in their stores.

