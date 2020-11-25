Rep. Wolgamott Hosting Relief Package Listening Session

ST. CLOUD -- Democratic State Representative Dan Wolgamott of St. Cloud is hosting a listening session on the proposed COVID-19 Economic Relief Package outlined by Governor Tim Walz.

It is a virtual event being held via Zoom on Monday at 6:00 p.m.

Walgamott is looking for input from St. Cloud business owners, workers, and residents. He'll be joined by House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler.

Attendees need to RSVP with their name, address, and name of their business to kyle.smith@House.mn to receive the login information.