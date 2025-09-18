Former NFL star linebacker and St. Cloud native Jim Fahnhorst died Wednesday at the age of 66. Fahnhorst grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School before moving on the University of Minnesota to play college football. He earned first team all Big Ten honors from the AP and UPI in 1981.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Fahnhorst Drafted

Fahnhorst was drafted in the 4th round by the Minnesota Vikings in 1982. He was with the Vikings for just one season before moving on to the USFL with the Chicago Blitz in 1983 and then the Arizona Wranglers in 1984. He returned in the NFL in 1984 with the San Francisco 49ers. Fahnhorst played with the 49ers until 1990. He was a 3-time Super Bowl champion with the 49ers.