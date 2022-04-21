Registration for Scrubs Camp Now Open

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Scrubs Camp is for students in grades 7-12 interested in learning about medical professions.

This year, the camp's theme is "Technology in Healthcare" with interactive sessions led by faculty and students from St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Technical and Community College, as well as professionals from CentraCare and other partners.

Campers will learn about health care careers and get hands-on experience with different technology used in hospitals and clinics.

This year's camp is July 26th through 28th at St. Cloud State University. The camp is limited to 60 students and pre-registration is required.

Find out more about the camp and to sign up:

