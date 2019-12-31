Regis Salon Announces Last Day of Business

ST. CLOUD -- The last day of 2019 is also the last day of business for St. Cloud's Regis Salon.

The hair salon, located in Crossroads Center, announced the closure in a Facebook post Monday.

"Today we received news that tomorrow at 6 p.m., we will be closing our gate forever," the post reads. "We are all shocked and ready to move on."

According to the post, Regis employees will be reaching out to customers to cancel future appointments.

A Regis employee confirmed to WJON the staff learned of the decision Monday.

The salon opened their current Crossroads location in 1989. Earlier this month, the Edina-based company announced a plan to sell portions of the business to Michigan-based Alline Salon Group and close roughly 380 "under-performing locations."