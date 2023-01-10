Red Lake Man Sentenced to 37 Years for Killing Police Officer

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A Red Lake man has been sentenced to prison for shooting a police officer.

Get our free mobile app

Court reports say officer Ryan Bialke was shot and killed by 30-year-old David Donnell while responding to a welfare check in Redby, Minnesota in July of 2021.

Responding officers with the Red Lake Tribal Police Department found Donnell on his porch and asked him to walk toward them. Instead, Donnell ran into the residence. Officers broke the door down, and officer Bialke immediately was shot and died at the scene. Donnell fired at least 22 shots at Officer Bialke and other officers while they fled into nearby woods. Donnell was arrested at a nearby residence a short time later.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger prosecuted the case. After the sentencing, he expressed his condolences to the family.

The tragic and violent events of July 27, 2021, that claimed the life of Officer Ryan Bialke brought an incalculable loss to his family and to his community. Although the 37-year sentence handed down today represents justice under the law, the harm can never be undone. We honor the memory of Officer Bialke and commend the officers of the Red Lake Tribal Police Department for their continued courage and commitment in serving their community.

Donnell has been sentenced to 37 years in prison.