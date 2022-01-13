Red Lake Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison For Drug Sales

ST. PAUL -- A Red Lake man accused of felony gun possession and attempting to sell drugs has been sentenced to prison.

Thirty-four-year-old Joshua Lussier was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Get our free mobile app

Lussier pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to sell meth and fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun back in September.

According to court documents, back in April 2019, Lussier was found to be in possession of a riffle. Lussier's prior felony convictions in Pennington County make it illegal for him to have a gun.

Record show in November 2020, Lussier was stopped in Hubbard County on a federal arrest warrant. Records show law enforcement saw a glass smoking device and about ten grams of methamphetamine in his car.

A search of the vehicle found roughly 900 grams of meth, 83 grams of fentanyl and other equipment associated with selling drugs.

Records show Lussier admitted the drugs were his and he was planning to sell them.