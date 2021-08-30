Red Lake Man Sentenced for Possession of an Unregistered Gun

ST. Paul – A Red Lake man was sentenced today to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing an unregistered firearm.

According to court documents, on September 27, 2019, following a 911 call, officers responded to a Red Lake home and found 36-year-old Keith Lussier, Jr., in possession of a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun.

Lussier initially refused the officers’ commands to surrender, but ultimately put down the shotgun and was taken into custody.

On November 6, 2020, Lussier pleaded guilty to one count of possessing an unregistered firearm.