Red Lake Man Sentenced for Murdering His Cousin

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for murdering his cousin.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Ralph Cloud was concerned about a relationship between his wife and Allen Smith.

In September 202, Cloud walked several miles to Smith's home on the Red lake Indian Reservation and beat Smith to death using a metal cabinet and its drawers.

Cloud pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder in July.

