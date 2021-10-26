Red Cross Offering $10 Gift Cards, Trip to Hawaii

UNDATED -- Blood supply levels are the lowest they've been in more than a decade. The Red Cross says donors of all types are needed but especially type O donors.

In order to get more people to roll up their sleeve and give blood, the Red Cross is again offering some incentives.

Anyone who donates between November 1st and 23rd will get a $10 Amazon gift card via email.

In addition, in honor of the new series "I Know What You Did Last Summer" if you give blood between November 1st and 12th you will be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. The trip will take you to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 for expenses, and on-trip transportation.

Get our free mobile app

You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, going to the website RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800- Red Cross.

Mansion on the Market in St. Cloud Looks Like a Hallmark Movie Set