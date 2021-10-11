Red Cross Enters Third Week Of Emergency Blood, Platelet Shortage

ST. CLOUD -- The need for blood and platelet donation has become even greater.

The American Red Cross continues to see an emergency blood and platelet shortage which has caused blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer levels in six years.

Blood donor turnout has also dropped by about 10% since the end of summer.

Spokesperson Sue Thesenga says while donations have dropped, hospital demand for blood remains strong.

With less than a day's supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types -- especially type O -- to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on.

She says they are urging donors of all blood types and platelet donors to make an appointment this month.

Throughout October, anyone who comes to donated will receive an email to claim a free Zaxby's Signature Sandwich or a $5 e-gift card to a business of your choice.

Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

You can also spot by the St. Cloud Area Blood Donation Center at 1301 West St. Germain Street.

Additional Blood Donation Opportunities:

- October 18th: Shepard of the Pines in Rice from 1:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

- October 18th: St. Boniface Catholic Church Parish Center in Cold Spring from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

- October 21st: Central Lutheran Church in Elk River from 11:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

- October 22nd: St. Wendelin Church in St. Cloud from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

- October 25th: First Presbyterian Church in Foley from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

- October 28th: Countryside Seventh-day Adventist Church in Sauk Rapids from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.