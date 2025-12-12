WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County residents will have a convenient way to get rid of their old electronics in the new year. Starting on January 5th, the Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Waite Park will accept electronic waste on an ongoing basis.

Dropping off electronics will work just like bringing in any other items to the facility. You'll be able to pull through the drive-thru during regular hours, Monday through Saturday, between 7:00 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

A $10 per screen fee will apply to items like smartphones, TVs, monitors, laptops, tablets, smart mirrors, and smart boards.

Accepted items include:

TVs (CRT, flatscreen, plasma, projection)

Phones (smart, flip, landline)

Monitors, laptops, tablets, e-readers

Smart mirrors, home security displays, smartboards

CPUs, printers, scanners, fax machines, copiers

Keyboards, mice, cords, routers, cable boxes

VCR/DVD/DVR players, gaming systems, and headphones

Home sound systems, speakers, stereos, receivers

Not accepted:

kitchen appliances, hygiene electronics, yard/garden tools, automotive products, vacuums, fans, lamps, and other household items.

For more information, visit the Stearns County website or contact the Household Hazardous Waste Facility directly at 320-257-8605.

Earlier this year, Stearns County held a one-day electronic waste recycling event that was very popular.

