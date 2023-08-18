Record-Setting Year at the Minnesota Lottery
UNDATED (WJON News) - At the Minnesota Lottery, it was a year for the record books.
Officials released the Minnesota Lottery’s annual report Thursday, and it shows sales of $787.2 million, the second-highest total in the game’s 33-year history.
Takeaways from the annual report:
- Players cashed in a record $501.9 million in prizes,
- A record $196.1 million was returned to the state’s lottery beneficiaries:
- $105.7 million went to the state’s general fund,
- $89 million went to programs for the protection and preservation of Minnesota’s environment and natural resources:
- $52 million to the Environment and Natural Resources Fund,
- $18.5 million to the state Game and Fish Fund,
- $18.5 million to the state Natural Resources Fund,
- $1.5 million for programs to help prevent and treat problem gambling.
- Lottery retailers hit big as well, splitting $51.9 million in commissions and incentives. On average, that’s $17,288 per business.
