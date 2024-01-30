Record Highs Expected in Minnesota on Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Record highs are expected Wednesday as very warm air moves across the region with a lack of snowpack and mostly sunny skies.

Daily records will be broken by several degrees and temperatures could approach all-time January records.

In St. Cloud, the record high for January 31st is 46 degrees set in 1993. We could see temperatures rise to around 54 degrees in St. Cloud on Wednesday.

The warmest January day ever recorded in St. Cloud was 56 degrees. That happened on January 24th, 1981. So we could possibly break that record.

On Monday, the high temperature in St. Cloud was 49 degrees. That's one degree shy of the record high of 50 degrees for January 29th.

The normal high for this time of the year is 21 degrees.

For snowfall totals, St. Cloud has had 3.4 inches of snow in January, which is 4.8 inches below normal. For the season, we've had 91. inches of snow, which is 16.3 inches below normal.

