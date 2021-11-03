Recall On These Protein Bars Sold At Target Stores

If you've purchased protein bars from Target recently, run to your pantry and check to see if they're part of the latest recall.

Bobo's of Boulder, Colorado issued a voluntary recall of Bobo's 4-pack Almond Butter Protein Bars. According to the recall, some of the bars might contain peanuts. It's a potentially life-threatening risk for people who suffer from peanut allergies. The packaging does not list peanuts as a potential ingredient.

The protein bars were distributed to Target stores throughout the country. If you're wondering if your bars were affected, make sure to check the UPC codes.

The products being recalled are;

The 4-pack Multipack UPC:8-29262-00326-6

The individual bar UPC:8-29262-00201-6

The Master Case UPC:8-29262-00370-9

And lot code found on a stamp on the back of the bar: 1H18403L, Best By 5/15/2022

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) website, the bars are 2.2 oz and were sold in a 4-pack. If you don't have a peanut allergy, you don't have to do anything if you don't want to. If you do have a peanut allergy, do not eat these bars. You should throw them away and contact info@eatbobos.com. You can also call 303-938-1977.

The company is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

