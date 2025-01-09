Reason For a Slow down in Ice Fishing and Why It Will Turn Around

Ice conditions are good in Central Minnesota but a lack of snow on area lakes recently has made ice fishing a bit challenging. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says we need some snow. Without snow getting around on the ice can be a bit slippery and a blanket of snow will improve the catch and mobility on the ice. Schmitt says fish just aren't active during day light hours. He says the best time to catch fish is during low light times of day and when it's dark.

Schmitt indicates, in his experience when you move on the clear solid ice the fish just move with you. He says walleye fishing has been tough. Schmitt suggests set lines and dead sticks with minnows are working rather than jigging spoons. He also believes in downsizing your bait. Schmitt says look for walleye away from shore over deeper structure.

Schmitt says panfish are similar to walleye in that they are more active after dark. He suggests finding crappies suspended over deep water and sunfish in shallow areas but they are really moving.

Schmitt says good ice fishing will still be had but this is just a bump in the road. He says the cold front was good for ice conditions but not so good for the bite. Schmitt encourages persistence in having fishing success and says to find panfish you'll probably have to move around quite a bit.

Ice camping is becoming a more popular thing in Minnesota. Schmitt says it's not uncommon to see people spend a lot of time camping on the ice and fishing only becomes a small part of what they do.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.