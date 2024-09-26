Reaction to MN Waterfowl Opener; Common Violations

The duck and goose seasons got underway in Minnesota last weekend. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says reports indicate mixed results. Schmitt talked with hunters who did very well while others didn't do as well. He explains the rainy weather in parts of the state impacted results Saturday. Schmitt says blue winged teal were shot the most followed by wood ducks, mallards and ringed necks. He says geese were similar to ducks where results were mixed. Schmitt indicates the weather isn't moving new ducks or geese into the area yet. He explains hunters will be shooting at the same ducks this weekend.

Ducks, coots, mergansers

Zone Dates North Sept. 21 - Nov. 19 Central Sept. 21 - 29; Oct. 5 - Nov. 24 South Sept. 21 - 29; Oct. 5 - Nov. 24

Geese

Zone Dates Early goose (statewide) Sept. 1-15 North Sept. 21-Dec. 21 Central Sept. 21-29; Oct. 5-Dec. 26 South Sept. 21-29; Oct. 5-Dec. 26

Schmitt says according to most conservation officers participation was down for the waterfowl hunt this past weekend compared to last year's opening weekend. He says northern Minnesota Wildlife management indicated participation was 40% to 70% down from last year.

Get our free mobile app

The waterfowl season can also bring violations. Schmitt says the most common violation is not having the correct stamps. He says most guys have the state stamp and forget about the Federal. Unplugged shotguns is another common violation along with possession of lead shot and going over the harvest limit for specific species.

photo courtesy of Nick Angus Photography photo courtesy of Nick Angus Photography loading...

The bear hunting season continues in Minnesota. Schmitt says as of earlier this week 3,200 bears have been registered. 2,500 of those were registered in the first 7 days of the season. The harvest has slowed considerably with only 200 registered in the last week. Schmitt isn't optimistic this will be a record breaking season.

The fall wild turkey hunting season opens Saturday September 28 and runs through October 27.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.