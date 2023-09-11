February 5, 1928 - September 8, 2023

Raymond Joseph Czech, 95 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of Swan River Township, died Friday, September 8 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 15 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Ben Kociemba and Father Greg Mastey officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.m. on Thursday, September 14 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. A Rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M. followed by Parish Prayers at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday evening at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Raymond Joseph Czech was born on February 5, 1928 in Little Falls, MN to the late Joseph and Anna (Fussy) Czech. He grew up in Swan River Township where he attended rural country school. Raymond's love story with Bernice Brinkmann began many years ago, and their bond remained unbreakable throughout the decades. Their marriage was a shining example of devotion and partnership, and Raymond's unwavering support and love for Bernice brought them joy and happiness beyond measure. The couple was united in marriage on June 19, 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Holdingford, MN. They made their home in Swan River Township where they farmed on the century farm that Ray was born on milking cows and raising hogs. The couple were blessed with eight children, Patricia, Daniel, Michael, David, Joyce, Anna, Jeffrey and Gerald. Ray enjoyed fishing, dancing the polka with his wife, collecting and restoring Farmall tractors, playing bingo and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Bernice Czech of Little Falls; children, Patricia (Roger) Burggraff of Royalton, MN, Daniel (Kim) Czech of Little Falls, Michael (Denise) Czech of Little Falls, David (Betty) of Little Falls, Joyce (Tom) Anderson of Brainerd, Anna (Shawn) Hunstad of Pillager, Jeffrey (Sarah) Czech of Royalton, Gerald (Lori) Czech of Little Falls, and 24 grandchildren 34 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Joseph and Anna Czech; siblings, Helen (Walter) Settera, Stella (Walter) Wielinski, Peter (Eleanor) Czech, Theodore (Theresa) Czech, Carolyn (Edward) Stoltman and Edward (Estelle) Czech and a great-grandson Case Kaiser.