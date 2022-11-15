Rash of Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue South. A 2007 Hyundai Accent with rust on the driver's side rear wheel well. Minnesota license ETL 823. This vehicle was witnessed being stolen. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is a black female about 5'5 200 pounds in her early 30s last seen wearing a black jacket with fur, a long blue shirt, gray leggings and boots.

Another stolen vehicle in St. Cloud. Mages says it was stolen on the 1000 block of St. Germain Street East. It is a 2014 Toyota Camry that was taken from a parking lot. The license plate is HCU 220. Another stolen vehicle on the 1700 block of Westwind Road. Mages says it's a 2012 black Ford F150 which was taken from a driveway. The vehicle has light rust on the back bumper and fenders. The license plate is MLD 961. Yet another stolen vehicle in St. Cloud on the 2900 block of Melrose Court. It is a 2012 white Jeep Patriot SUV with Minnesota license HBJ 935.

Mages suggests to never leave your vehicle running and unattended despite colder weather.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a theft from vehicle on the 2500 block of Stearns Way. A license plate was stolen. It is Minnesota license EMG 040. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue South. A Nakto Fashion Electric Bicycle was taken from a garage. Another burglary in St. Cloud reported on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North where a bicycle, an electric snow blower and other miscellaneous items were taken from a garage.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.