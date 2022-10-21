Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls.

Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the biggest knowledge gaps in wolf ecology.

The organization says the light, creamy colored fur around the wolf's neck and shoulders is a very rare coat color for wolves in this area.

Voyageurs Wolf Project says they don't know anything else about this wolf other than it is not part of a pack in the area. This is the only time this wolf has been seen on camera and hopes it shows up on camera again sometime soon.