Randy Doherty, 21, Little Falls

July 30, 1997 - May 16, 2019

Randy Doherty, age 21, resident of Little Falls passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Time of Sharing will be 7:00 P.M. Friday, May 24th, 2019 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls on Friday.

Randy was born on July 30, 1997 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Christopher Doherty and Madonna Smoot in Little Falls. He enlisted in the United States National Guard in 2015. Randy graduated from Little Falls High School in 2016. He was currently working as a Mechanic at Camp Ripley. Randy enjoyed playing video games, sports and fishing. He was a great story teller with a sense of humor.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Madonna (Brad) Doege of Sauk Centre, Christopher (Lisa) Doherty of Corcoran; siblings, Kurtis (Sammy Leger) Doherty of Royalton, Robin (Anthony Garcia) Smoot- Doege of Sauk Centre, Jayson Otto of MN; aunts and uncles, Michael (Melissa) Smoot of Prescot, WI, Leeanne (Harly) Jasmer of Brainerd, Robert Weber of St. Paul, Angela Weber of St. Paul, Bob Doege of Foley; grandmothers, Lynn Doege of Little Falls, Dee Doherty of St. Paul; and many cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Janice Smoot; uncles, Robert Ethridge and Rodney Storm.