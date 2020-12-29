Randall “Randy” D. Weiman, 63, St. Cloud

June 19, 1957 – December 25, 2020

Randell “Randy” D. Weiman, age 63, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, December 25, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Hibbing, MN.

A memorial gathering celebrating Randy’s life will be held on Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Burial with full military honors will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Randy was born June 19, 1957 in St. Cloud, MN to Sylvester and Doris (Brunkow) Weiman. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. Randy served in US Navy Seabees from 1974 – 1979. He married Joan Kenning on September 8, 1979 in St. Cloud, MN. He was employed by the City of St. Cloud for 32 years retiring in 2015. Randy also worked with Murphy Granite and his greatest hobby was sand blasting and air brushing. He was also a gun safety instructor in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Weiman of St. Cloud, MN; Children, Vicky (Daren) Bean of Hibbing, MN; James Weiman of St. Cloud, MN; siblings, Gail Gornik of St. Cloud, MN; Chuck (Darlene) Weiman of St. Joseph, MN; and Marlene (Jim) Pundsack of St. Cloud, MN; two granddaughters, Gabriella Bean and Shelby Bean.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law, Fred Gornik, Charles Kenning, Jr., sister-in-law, Janet (Green) Kenning and father and mother-in-law, Charles, Sr. and Vicky Kenning.